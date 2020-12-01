Menu
A police car outside Rockhampton State School.
Crime

UPDATE: Investigation into Rocky school blaze continues

Timothy Cox
kaitlyn smith
and
1st Dec 2020 5:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 5.30pm: Investigations into a suspicious fire which consumed parts of Rockhampton State High School overnight remain ongoing.

A QPS spokesman this afternoon confirmed no arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

Nearby residents last night woke to chaos as crews worked to extinguish the sizeable blaze.

Early investigations suggested two men broke into the school around 10pm Tuesday evening.

Police are expected to provide an update tomorrow morning.

INITIAL, 7am: Teachers and students arrived to a cordoned-off entrance at Rockhampton State School this morning because of a fire last night that police are treating as suspicious.

Parts of the school are draped in police tape and investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze that had three fire crews, police, and paramedics rush to Campbell Street about 10pm.

A group of people is believed to have broken into the school, and police said the fire started in the library a short time later.

Police tape.
On arrival, fire crews could see smoke and managed to extinguish the flames within three minutes.

They cleared smoke from buildings and remained at the scene until about 11.45pm, after which police took over.

Nobody was injured.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

