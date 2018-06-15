UPDATE: Juveniles arrested after Yeppoon crime wave

Pie Alley Blues owner Gary Knaggs is gutted by the senseless break-in that has caused him a world of grief.

5am: POLICE have arrested several juveniles after seven businesses in Yeppoon were targeted in a fresh crime wave.

The breakthrough came yesterday afternoon following the Wednesday night crime wave across the CBD with numerous food outlets targeted.

Anyone with information is urged to call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink 131 444.

12.40pm, Thursday: A DELUGE of break-ins and vandalism on the Capricorn Coast have got Yeppoon Police on the go and calling for residents and small businesses to be mindful of security.

Pie Alley Blues, Flour Cafe, Thai Take-away and Restaurant, Keppel Bay Ice-cream Café, Happy Sun and Baked on 44 are among the businesses affected by the overnight rampage.

Pie Alley Blues Owner Gary Knaggs said he is devastated by the overnight rampage.

"I built the Pie Alley Blues business to bring something special and unique to Yeppoon, somewhere for residents and visitors to relax and then have to endure this mindless abuse," Mr Knaggs said.

"Like all the other businesses in town, I am doing my best and it is not easy, this is just so frustrating when you work so hard to create something special for the region.

"The people involved disabled our power to knock the security cameras out of action then smashed the glass in our bi-fold doors in the alley to gain entry.

"From the way they have gone about it, they have obviously checked out our security before breaking in to our business.

"They stole two iPads which we use for our point of sale, five bottles of bourbon and by knocking out our power have spoiled all our cold food stock which will now have to be replaced."

Mr Knaggs said he is gutted that this sort of mindless crime is happening in Yeppoon.

"It really isn't the way to make us feel safe in our homes and in our businesses. Like many other business owner's, we are going to be more vigilant and ramp up our security measures to try to deter the people responsible.

"This has been very costly to us and while we don't want it to affect people who do the right thing, we will be on the lookout for anyone acting suspiciously around our premises."

Yeppoon Police Sergeant Robert Barclay confirmed there had been a rise in break-ins and vandalism incidents on the Capricorn Coast recently.

"Several businesses experienced smashed windows, theft and vandalism overnight which we are currently investigating. Some of those businesses have now been the target of this crime spree more than once.

"We currently have our forensic team attending each of these matters and uniform and Yeppoon CIB are gathering evidence and utilising CTV footage," Snr Sgt Barclay said.

"We are working closely with business owners to apprehend the offenders and recommend that anyone sighting people acting suspiciously or in possession of stolen goods to contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink 131 444.