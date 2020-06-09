UPDATE: Juveniles charged for allegedly stealing car

Police found an “abandoned vehicle, still running, down a hill” in Emu Park this morning.

UPDATE, 9.55AM: Two juveniles have been charged after allegedly stealing a car in Rockhampton and abandoning it with the engine still running in Emu Park this morning.

At 2.49am, police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle in Hawke St, near the water tower.

Police found the vehicle abandoned with the engine still running, down a hill.

No occupants were found nearby, and the vehicle was towed.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from an address in Chestnut Ave, Norman Gardens, overnight.

A 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The pair will appear before the Children's Court.

Two fire crews were on scene with police. Paramedics were not required.

