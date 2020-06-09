Menu
Police found an “abandoned vehicle, still running, down a hill” in Emu Park this morning.
UPDATE: Juveniles charged for allegedly stealing car

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
9th Jun 2020 8:15 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
UPDATE, 9.55AM: Two juveniles have been charged after allegedly stealing a car in Rockhampton and abandoning it with the engine still running in Emu Park this morning.

At 2.49am, police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle in Hawke St, near the water tower.

Police found the vehicle abandoned with the engine still running, down a hill.

No occupants were found nearby, and the vehicle was towed.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from an address in Chestnut Ave, Norman Gardens, overnight.

A 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The pair will appear before the Children's Court.

INITIAL: Police found an abandoned vehicle with the engine still running in Emu Park early this morning.

At 2.49am, emergency services responded to the incident in Hawke St, near the water tower.

Two fire crews were on scene with police. Paramedics were not required.

A Queensland Police spokesman said on arrival police found an "abandoned vehicle, still running, down a hill".

He said police do not believe the vehicle was abandoned as a result of a crash.

No occupants were found nearby, and the vehicle was towed.

