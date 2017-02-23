34°
UPDATE: Lakes Creek 'fireball' causes multiple blazes

Michelle Gately
| 23rd Feb 2017 2:07 PM
A police officer directs traffic as fire fighters extinguish a fire near the intersection of Emu Park Road and St Christophers Chapel Road in Nerimbera. This was one of multiple fires that started around the same time in the Lakes Creek Nerimbera area.
A police officer directs traffic as fire fighters extinguish a fire near the intersection of Emu Park Road and St Christophers Chapel Road in Nerimbera. This was one of multiple fires that started around the same time in the Lakes Creek Nerimbera area.

UPDATE 4.45pm: Ergon Energy have confirmed multiple Lakes Creek fires were triggered by a fault current that created a "fireball”.

It's understood a tarp blew up from the road and into the conductors near Teys Australia.

This caused a fault current which became a fireball, according to a statement from an Ergon Energy spokesperson.

The spokesperson said there were 164 people without power in Nerimbera and Lakes Creek, with many expected to have service restored by 6pm.

"However any customers remaining off at that point should not expect their power to be restored until about 1am due to the extent of the damage,” the spokesperson said.

UPDATE 3:10pm: Early reports from Ergon Energy indicate at least one fire was caused by a fault with a power transformer.

In a statement, an Ergon Energy spokesperson said the fire had seen power cut to about 3000 homes in parts of Lakes Creek, Nerimbera, Frenchville and Koongal.

"Early indications are that a 66kV line has fallen on to an 11kV line underneath it, damaging a number of transformers and starting some small grass fires,” the spokesperson said.

"The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service is attending to these.

"Crews are working to restore power progressively to the majority of customers and will then need to repair or replace the damaged transformers to completely restore power.”

The spokesperson said power had been restored to many homes, with only about 350 remaining without supply.

Crews are attending fires at Bakers Rd, Black Creek Rd, Nerimbera School Rd and St Christopher's Chapel Rd.

UPDATE 2.30pm: Police have blocked off one lane of Emu Park Rd near St Christopher's Chapel Rd as firefighters battle a grass fire in the area.

The Morning Bulletin's reporter Michelle Gately said motorists could expect short delays.

Ms Gately said firefighters were on scene battling the fire from one side of the road.

She said it appeared a number of grass fires had started in the area.

emergency services are responding to multiple triple 0 calls near the meatworks
emergency services are responding to multiple triple 0 calls near the meatworks

As well as rural and urban crews, police and Ergon workers were on scene.

"There's not that much smoke now, but the fire (at Emu Park Rd) has come really close to the road surface,” Ms Gately said.

"Cars are having to use one lane of the highway to get through, with police controlling traffic.”

She said one fire was observed near the Teys Meatworks on Lakes Creek Rd.

Fire off Lakes Creek Rd
Fire off Lakes Creek Rd

BREAKING 2pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of an explosion around the Rockhampton meat works on Lakes Creek Rd.

It is understood several fires are currently in the nearby vicinity.

Authorities are currently taking multiple triple 0 calls.

More detail to come.

Feeling Lucky?

