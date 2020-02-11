UPDATE: Lanes now reduced at Bluff Creek

The Capricorn Highway at Bluff has been closed due to rising flood water.

UPDATE, 10.25AM: The Department of Transport and Main Roads have updated the status of the Capricorn Highway at Bluff Creek.

The highway has been reduced to a single lane westbound towards Blackwater. Delays are expected.

It was initially closed due to flash flooding at Bluff Creek.

However, the highway at Blackwater Creek, east of Blackwater, remains closed to all traffic in both directions due to flooding. Delays are expected.

Blackwater police have advised the flood water at Blackwater Creek is still rising.

Both police and the Department of Transport and Main Roads have advised motorists to not drive in flood waters.

“If it’s flooded, forget it.”

UPDATE, 9.50AM: Blackwater police have issued a statement, advising motorists of multiple road closures around the Central Highlands.

“We wish to advise motorists that the Capricorn Highway between Blackwater and Bluff is currently closed due to water over the road at Blackwater Creek,” the statement read.

“Bluff Creek is also closed due to silt on the road. Council are in the process of removing the debris however have advised this will take about three hours.

“Blackwater Rolleston Road is also closed due to water over the road.

“Blackwater Cooroorah Road is still closed due to flooding over the Bedford Weir crossing.”

Police are uncertain how long the Capricorn Highway will be closed.

INITIAL: WITH heavy falls of more than 100mm sweeping across Central Queensland, part of the Capricorn Highway has been closed due to rising flood water.

About 90mm was recorded for Bluff and 123mm for Duaringa since 9am Monday, which caused Bluff Creek and Blackwater Creek to rise.

The Capricorn Highway at Bluff was closed to all traffic due to flooding of the river, with long delays expected.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is reminding motorists to not drive in flood water.

More to come.