UPDATE: Latest development in CQ highway pot hole alert

POT HOLE ALERT: This is not the pot hole in question but The Morning Bulletin is seeking a photo of the actual pot hole. John Gass
Leighton Smith
by

UPDATE 2.30pm: DRIVERS are breathing a sigh of relief this afternoon upon learning the news that the Capricorn Highway pot hole alert has now been cancelled.

The Statewide Traffic Management Centre issued the following statement six hours after their initial warning.

"Please be advised that the pot hole of the Capricorn Highway in the area of Bluff, has now cleared.” they said.

It is unknown whether this was a faster than normal response time for the rectification of a pot hole.

EARLIER: THE Statewide Traffic Management Centre has issued a pot hole alert for the hazard on the Capricorn Highway.

"Please be advised that there is a pot hole on the Capricorn Highway in the area of Bluff,” the statement said.

"Please proceed with caution.”

The Morning Bulletin is appealing for photographs of the pot hole in question and will provide further updates on the story as they come to hand.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
