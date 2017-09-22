32°
Live snake thrown at woman triggers disturbance

The snake was reported to be still loose in the home.
5.30pm: The RSPCA has been called to the Western St house in Rockhampton where a python remains on the loose after it was involved in an alleged violent disturbance.

It's believed police requested the RSPCA due to the poor condition of one of two pet snakes in the home.

The larger of the snakes, which was allegedly thrown at a woman, is on the loose in the home and can't be located.

Scenes of Crime officers have also been called to the home to take photos of a bedroom window smashed by a rock.

4.30pm: Rockhampton police are investigating an alleged assault that was triggered by a man throwing a live snake at a woman.

At 4.17pm officers responded to a report of a man standing over a woman who was lying on the ground outside a property in Western St.

Police arrived to find a man on top of a woman.

Details are sketchy but it's believed the woman had received some scratches and abrasions.

Initial reports from the scene suggest the altercation started when the man allegedly threw a one to two metre long python at the woman.

Police advise the snake is still loose in the house.

Queensland Ambulance Service has been called to the scene. The woman has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital for assessment.

More to follow.

