UPDATE: Long journey to surgery for stab victim

A 26-year-old Yeppoon man was transported from Blackwater to Emerald Airport by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, before being transferred to Brisbane in a fixed wing plane.

UPDATE 1.15PM: A MAN who was attacked with a knife in Blackwater overnight was choppered to Emerald before being flown to Brisbane.

During the early hours of this morning the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a 26-year-old Yeppoon man from Blackwater to Emerald Airport, a spokesperson from the service said.

The man was then transported by a fixed wing aircraft to Brisbane to undergo surgery for significant lacerations to his torso and back.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesperson, two other men were injured in the Mulga St attack just before midnight.

The 36-year-old alleged attacker was taken into custody at the scene.

INITIAL 10AM:

