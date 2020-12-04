UPDATE: Lucky escape after driver ‘runs red light’

UPDATE, 2.50pm: Two patients have been assessed by paramedics after an earlier two-vehicle collision.

It is understood one of the vehicles went through a red light at High St and Victoria Pl, just outside of Stockland Shopping Centre.

Fortunately, both a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s managed to escape unharmed.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed the pair later declined transport to hospital.

It is believed both vehicles sustained only minor damage in the incident.

INITIAL, 1.30pm: Police have encountered a two-vehicle traffic collision outside of Stockland Shopping Centre at North Rockhampton.

It is believed the officers came across the incident at High St, Berserker around 1.10pm.

One of the vehicles reportedly ran a red light prior to the crash.

Both vehicles have reportedly sustained some minor damage.

It is unclear whether anyone has been badly injured.

One vehicle is reported to have partially blocked a lane.

QAS and QFES are currently en route.

More to come.