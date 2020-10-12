Menu
Three cars have collided at North Rockhampton.
UPDATE: Lucky escape as baby unharmed in multi-car crash

kaitlyn smith
12th Oct 2020 6:40 PM
UPDATE, 6.30pm: All six individuals involved in a multi-car collision this afternoon have escaped unharmed.

It is understood all parties had exited their vehicles prior to emergency service’s arrival.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were sustained in the incident.

Paramedics did not transport any patients to hospital.

QFES declared the scene safe shortly after 5pm.

INITIAL, 4.40pm: A one-year-old baby is among six individuals involved in a three-vehicle collision at North Rockhampton.

The incident occurred at the corner of Yaamba Rd and Main St, Park Avenue just before 4.30pm.

It is understood all individuals have since self-extricated from the vehicles.

Early reports suggest a 34-year-old female and nine-year-old male have sustained minor injuries.

The uninjured baby and a seven-year-old girl were reportedly passengers in the second vehicle involved.

Passengers of the third vehicle, a 45-year-old man and a woman in her 30s, are also unharmed.

All vehicles have reportedly sustained only minor damage.

Traffic is expected to be impacted outside the PetBarn store location for some time.

Multiple emergency crews are currently en route.

More to come.

