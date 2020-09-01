UPDATE: Lucky escape as car crashes into Rocky shopfront

A vehicle has crashed into a North Rockhampton shopfront.

UPDATE, 5.30pm: The vehicle which this afternoon crashed into a shopfront has been removed from the scene.

Tow truck services were called the scene around 4.30pm today.

The driver fortunately escaped unharmed.

No other persons were injured.

QPS and QFES currently remain on scene.

INITIAL, 4.30pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a vehicle which has crashed into a shopfront in Rockhampton’s north.

It is understood the driver lost control, veering into the Church of God International on Main St at Park Avenue just before 4.30pm.

QFES, QPS and QAS are currently en route.

It is believed the shop was still open when the crash occurred.

It is unknown whether the driver or people inside the business have been injured.

The extent of damage to the store is also unknown at this time.

More to come.