A vehicle has crashed into a North Rockhampton shopfront.
UPDATE: Lucky escape as car crashes into Rocky shopfront

kaitlyn smith
1st Sep 2020 5:31 PM
UPDATE, 5.30pm: The vehicle which this afternoon crashed into a shopfront has been removed from the scene.

Tow truck services were called the scene around 4.30pm today.

The driver fortunately escaped unharmed.

No other persons were injured.

UPDATE, 5pm: One patient has avoided injury after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a shopfront.

Fortunately, it is understood no other individuals sustained serious injuries.

QPS and QFES currently remain on scene.

A tow truck has since been called to remove the vehicle.

INITIAL, 4.30pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a vehicle which has crashed into a shopfront in Rockhampton’s north.

It is understood the driver lost control, veering into the Church of God International on Main St at Park Avenue just before 4.30pm.

QFES, QPS and QAS are currently en route.

It is believed the shop was still open when the crash occurred.

It is unknown whether the driver or people inside the business have been injured.

The extent of damage to the store is also unknown at this time.

More to come.

