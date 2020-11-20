UPDATE: Lucky escape as vehicles collide at CBD railway

Two vehicles collide at Dension and Derby St, near Rockhampton CBD.

UPDATE: 1pm: Two patients have been assessed by paramedics following a two-vehicle collision at Denison and Derby St this afternoon.

It is understood a white van was t-boned by another vehicle attempting to cross the railway.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were sustained during the incident.

Both parties reportedly denied further treatment.

INITIAL, 12.20pm: Emergency crews are currently attending a two-vehicle collision at the railway lines near Rockhampton CBD.



The incident reportedly occurred at the corner of Denison and Derby St just after midday.

However, circumstances surrounding the collision are unclear at this time.

One lane of Denison St, travelling toward Depot Hill, has been impacted.

It is understood no serious injuries have been sustained.

QPS, QAS and QFES are all on scene.

More to come.