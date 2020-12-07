UPDATE: Lucky escape for drivers after North Rocky crash

UPDATE, 2pm: Two vehicles have been towed from the scene of a Frenchville collision.

It is also understood neither party involved required transport to hospital.

Police conducted traffic control for around 30 minutes after one of the vehicles blocked parts of Dean St.

Traffic is now reportedly moving freely through the area.

INITIAL, 12.50pm: One vehicle is reportedly obstructing part of busy North Rockhampton street following a two-vehicle collision this afternoon.

The traffic crash took place on Dean St at Frenchville around 12.40pm Monday afternoon.

Both parties involved are believed to have self-extricated from their vehicles.

However, it is unclear whether any injuries have been sustained.

It is understood one of the vehicles has since been towed from the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

Police are currently on scene managing traffic through the area.

QAS and QFES are also attending the scene.

More to come.