UPDATE: Major traffic issues after truck rolls

A truck has rolled on the Dawson Highway at Clinton.

UPDATE: 5.35pm: A TRUCK rollover on the Dawson Highway and Penda Ave roundabout is causing traffic delays across Gladstone in the commuter crawl home.

All west-bound motorists on the Dawson Highway are getting diverted through New Auckland, while traffic heading toward the city is at a stand still.

This has caused other arterial roads including Philip Street to endure lengthy traffic delays.

A Claytons Mega Tow truck has arrived at the scene to help right the tipper that is on its side adjacent to the airport runway on the Dawson Highway.

Hundreds of litres of fuel was being pumped out of the crumpled truck.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when firefighters arrived on the scene the driver was out of the truck.

“Fire fighters isolated power to the vehicle and applied methods to absorb any fuel spills,” the spokeswoman said.

Police, paramedics and council staff also attended the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident at Clinton at 3.01pm.

“Paramedics transported a male patient in a stable condition to Gladstone Hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

The white tipper was carrying large boulders, the QFES spokeswoman said.

“The vehicle was righted and put back on its wheels,” the QFES spokeswoman said.

“We had four crews at the scene throughout the job who all left by 5.20pm.”

The truck is now in the hands of the Queensland Police Service and a recovery crew, as traffic begins to return to normal.

UPDATE 4.50PM: MORE than 200 litres of hydraulic oil have been pumped from a truck that rolled on the Dawson Highway at Clinton this afternoon.

There are major traffic disruptions in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

It is understood diesel fuel will also need to be removed from the truck and the roadway will be closed for some time to come.

INITIAL: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a truck rollover involving a fuel spill in Clinton.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed crews responded to the incident at the intersection of the Dawson Highway and Penda Ave about 3.10pm.

She said two crews were on scene, along with police and paramedics, after a truck rolled.

She said crews were attempting to contain a diesel leak and using chemical absorbent to do so.

A fuel recovery truck has also been called to the scene and it is understood fuel will be decanted.

Part of the road is closed and police are conducting traffic control.

Gladstone Regional Council has been alerted to the incident, as crews intend to be on scene for a considerable amount of time.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed one person had been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

She said one QAS crew was on standby on scene as the clean-up continued.