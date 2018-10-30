Menu
AMBULANCE SCRAMBLED: Emergency crews are racing to the scene of a single vehicle roll-over near Marmor.
UPDATE: Man airlifted after Bruce Highway roll-over

Leighton Smith
30th Oct 2018 2:12 PM

UPDATE 4.40pm: THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has flown a man injured in a vehicle roll-over near Marmor to Rockhampton Hospital.

The rescue service was tasked at about 2.20pm to the scene, 500m south of Marmor and 46km south of Rockhampton, where a 4WD had left the road and rolled several times.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found the male driver in his early 60's still trapped in the vehicle.

MERCY DASH: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a man who sustained injuries from a single vehicle accident.
After emergency crews removed the patient, he was treated and stabilised by a critical care paramedic for lacerations, bruising and suspected internal injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

The patient was flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

MERCY DASH: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a man who sustained injuries from a single vehicle accident.
EARLIER: A VEHICLE has rolled on the the Bruce Highway 46km south of Rockhampton.

A 55-year-old man was reportedly still trapped in his vehicle which had rolled four times.

The accident is believed to have occurred 500m south of Marmor.

CRASH MAP: The single vehicle accident happened just south of Marmor.
Initial reports are that the man was pinning in the vehicle, suffering from chest pain.

Emergency services have just arrived at the scene.

MORE TO FOLLOW.

    Local Partners