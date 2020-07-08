Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Farnborough to attend a male in his 40s who had run head on into a large tree. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
Breaking

UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after crashing into tree

kaitlyn smith
7th Jul 2020 9:38 PM
UPDATE, 7.30AM: A man in his 40s was airlifted to hospital last night after crashing head on into a large tree in Farnborough.

At 8.44pm, emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Browns Ln.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to attend.

The man was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to Farnborough State School where they were met by Rescue 300.

The critical care paramedic and flight doctor further assessed and stabilised the man for transport.

He was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with chest and abdominal injuries. He will receive further scans and undergo treatment for suspected internal injuries.

INITIAL: RACQ Capricorn Rescue is tonight responding to a single-vehicle rollover just north of Yeppoon.

It is understood the accident occurred about 8.40pm on Browns Lane in Farnborough, leaving the vehicle’s sole occupant entrapped.

QAS and QPS are both attending the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the accident for now remain unclear.

The condition of the driver is also unknown at this time.

More to come.

racq capricorn helicopter rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

