RACQ Capricorn Rescue attended the scene. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after hang glider accident

Aden Stokes
JANN HOULEY
and , Jann.Houley@news.com.au
27th Dec 2020 4:36 PM | Updated: 28th Dec 2020 7:21 AM
UPDATE, MONDAY 7AM: Suspected equipment failure has been narrowed down to the cause of why a hang glider pilot crashed into a house in Yeppoon Sunday afternoon.

The patient was initially treated on scene off Bartlem St at 3.49pm for suspected arm and chest injuries by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before being transported to the helipad at Capricorn Coast Hospital.

At the Helipad, the RACQ Capricorn Rescue onboard flight doctor and Critical Care Paramedic assessed and stabilised the patient for transport to Rockhampton Hospital.

The patient was transported in a stable condition and will receive further scans and treatment at hospital.

INITIAL: RACQ Capricorn Rescue has transported a patient to Rockhampton Hospital with suspected chest and arm injuries.

It is reported a hang glider crashed into a house.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported it took "spinal precautions" with the patient who is otherwise in a stable condition.

More to come.

hang glider crash queensland ambulance service racq capricorn rescue yeppoon
