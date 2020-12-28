UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after hang glider accident

UPDATE, MONDAY 7AM: Suspected equipment failure has been narrowed down to the cause of why a hang glider pilot crashed into a house in Yeppoon Sunday afternoon.

The patient was initially treated on scene off Bartlem St at 3.49pm for suspected arm and chest injuries by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before being transported to the helipad at Capricorn Coast Hospital.

At the Helipad, the RACQ Capricorn Rescue onboard flight doctor and Critical Care Paramedic assessed and stabilised the patient for transport to Rockhampton Hospital.

The patient was transported in a stable condition and will receive further scans and treatment at hospital.

