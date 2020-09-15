UPDATE: Man armed with hammer apprehended by police

A man is reportedly armed with a hammer in Rockhampton’s west.

UPDATE, 7.30pm: Police remain at the scene of a Wandal residence following earlier reports of an armed man.

It is understood the suspect, who was reportedly brandishing a hammer, threatened another occupant inside the property.

The man then attempted to flee the North St address just before 6.30pm.

He was quickly apprehended by police only moments later.

No arrests have been made at this time.

INITIAL, 6.30pm: Emergency services are currently responding to reports of a man armed with a hammer in Rockhampton’s west.

Police were called to the North St address at Wandal around 6.20pm.

It is understood the man was threatening violence against another person inside the property.

The man has since fled the scene, with officers now conducting a search of the area.

More to come.