Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are at the scene. FILE PHOTO
Police are at the scene. FILE PHOTO
Crime

UPDATE: Man arrested over alleged Depot Hill disturbance

Aden Stokes
13th Apr 2021 5:59 PM | Updated: 6:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 6.10PM: A man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance at a private address in Rockhampton's Depot Hill on Tuesday.

While police were initially called to reports of a woman who allegedly had fuel thrown on her, police have confirmed that was not what had occurred.

It is not known whether the man was charged over the alleged incident.

INITIAL: Police are responding to reports of a disturbance in Depot Hill, where it is alleged a man has thrown fuel over a woman and smashed a window.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Quay Street about 2.15pm.

Reports suggest the man allegedly threatened to assault the woman at a private address.

Police are speaking to both the woman and man at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service was not required to attend as the woman was reportedly uninjured.

depot hill disturbance tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hiring frenzy: 20+ jobs on offer at Rocky Domino’s stores

        Premium Content Hiring frenzy: 20+ jobs on offer at Rocky Domino’s stores

        Careers Domino’s is hiring an additional 2500 team members across Australia.

        Livingstone announces $300k for Causeway Lake dredging study

        Premium Content Livingstone announces $300k for Causeway Lake dredging study

        Environment No formal decision has been made at this stage whether or not it is viable to...

        DV victim pulled to the ground while in headlock

        Premium Content DV victim pulled to the ground while in headlock

        Crime The defendant attacked the victim after she spat on his arm following an argument...

        GALLERY: All the glitz and glam of the RGS formal 2021

        Premium Content GALLERY: All the glitz and glam of the RGS formal 2021

        Local Faces Dozens of senior students dressed to impress for The Rockhampton Grammar School’s...