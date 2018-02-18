Menu
UPDATE: Man charged after police find drugs in raid

Five police cars converged on a Port Curtis this morning Marc Stapelberg
Five police cars converged on a Port Curtis this morning Marc Stapelberg
Leighton Smith
Update 11.40AM: AFTER five undercover police vehicles swarmed on a property on Edith Street in Port Curtis yesterday, more details have emerged on the raid.

A spokesman said Queensland Police executed a search warrant on the address and located drugs and drug paraphernalia in the residence including a glass pipe and scales to weigh out drugs.

The police also located a quantity of firearms ammunition.

The 39-year-old man was subsequently arrested and taken to the watch house where he was charged with possessing a dangerous drug, possessing utensils and not having authority to possess explosives (ammunition).

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 9.

GOOGLE MAPS: A property on Edith Street, Port Curtis was raided on Saturday Morning. Port Curtis is south of Rockhampton.
Yesterday: RESIDENTS have reported five undercover police cars raiding an Edith Street property in Port Curtis this morning.

Witnesses said they saw the police suddenly swoop in at around 10am this morning.

It appears police were taking several photos and a man was taken into custody around midday.

Queensland Police Media have been approached for further comment, more to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
