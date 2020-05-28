UPDATE: Man dies after falling from a moving vehicle

UPDATE, 3.15PM: A man has died after falling from a moving vehicle on a private property last night in Aramac, north of Barcaldine.

At about 6.30pm, two men were travelling in a ute on the town common, off Ilfracombe Aramac Rd, when the passenger fell from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries.

Paramedics were called, but the 42-year-old Aramac man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating, and a report has been prepared for the coroner.

