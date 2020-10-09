Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Multiple fire crews are battling a large grass fire north of Rockhampton.
Multiple fire crews are battling a large grass fire north of Rockhampton.
News

UPDATE: Man dies at grass fire near Rocky

Darryn Nufer
9th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 4PM: Police have confirmed that a man has died at a grass fire on Rockhampton’s outskirts today.

Just before 1pm the man was reported as unconscious after being burned by the blaze at a property on Glenroy Rd, Ridgelands.

Multiple fire units were dispatched to the grass fire and they remained on scene battling the blaze at 3pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said an 82-year-old man had died and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The QPS spokesman said the man may have suffered a medical episode before being caught in the path of the fire.

Police investigations are continuing.

INITIAL: A man is unconscious after being burned in a grass fire raging north of Rockhampton.

At 12.48pm, fire-fighters were battling the blaze at a property on Glenroy Rd at Ridgelands.

Glenroy Rd is an extension of the Rockhampton-Ridgelands Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said multiple fire units had been dispatched to the blaze.

Authorities were not able to provide details on whether the burns victim was a resident.

More to come.

man burned
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s a blessing’: CQ star signs with NRL powerhouse

        Premium Content ‘It’s a blessing’: CQ star signs with NRL powerhouse

        Rugby League Elijah Anderson takes a huge stride forward in realising his rugby league dream.

        Police search for car stolen from Rocky Hospital

        Premium Content Police search for car stolen from Rocky Hospital

        News Police units were made aware of the incident this morning.

        New use for Old District Court building

        Premium Content New use for Old District Court building

        News Federal Circuit Court, which handles family law matters, to have registry component...

        COURT: Short list for Friday at Rocky Magistrates Court

        Premium Content COURT: Short list for Friday at Rocky Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list of names due to appear in the court today, Friday October 9