UPDATE: Man dies at Ridgelands grass fire

Multiple fire crews are battling a large grass fire north of Rockhampton.

UPDATE 4PM: Police have confirmed that a man has died at a grass fire on Rockhampton’s outskirts today.

Just before 1pm the man was reported as unconscious after being burned by the blaze at a property on Glenroy Rd, Ridgelands.

Multiple fire units were dispatched to the grass fire and they remained on scene battling the blaze at 3pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said an 82-year-old man had died and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The QPS spokesman said the man may have suffered a medical episode before being caught in the path of the fire.

Police investigations are continuing.

INITIAL: A man is unconscious after being burned in a grass fire raging north of Rockhampton.

At 12.48pm, fire-fighters were battling the blaze at a property on Glenroy Rd at Ridgelands.

Glenroy Rd is an extension of the Rockhampton-Ridgelands Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said multiple fire units had been dispatched to the blaze.

Authorities were not able to provide details on whether the burns victim was a resident.

