UPDATE: Man dies in Marlborough ute crash

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter is on its way to a serious crash near Marlborough.

12.55PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance has confirmed that a male driver has died in the single vehicle accident at Marlborough this morning.

The accident where a ute hit a tree was described by Queensland Police as “serious”.

The Marlborough Rd is currently blocked in both directions while Forensic Crash investigators examine the scene of the crash.

11.40AM: Police, ambulance and the RACQ Rescue Helicopter are all racing to the scene of a serious vehicle crash near Marlborough.

Early reports at 11.25am said a ute had crashed into a tree, 10km west of Marlborough on Marlborough Rd.

A passerby is understood to have reported the crash and went to the aid of the driver whose vehicle was badly damaged in the accident.

