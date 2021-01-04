Menu
Emergency crews are attending the scene south of Mackay where a car was reportedly on fire. Picture: Zizi Averill
UPDATE: Man flown to hospital after car fire on Bruce Highway

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 2:30 PM
UPDATE 2.10PM: A rescue helicopter crew has flown a man to the Mackay Base Hospital after his car caught on fire on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were also called to the scene at St Lawrence about 11.43am.

She said the driver suffered heat exhaustion but arrived at the hospital in a stable condition.

Police were the first to arrive on scene earlier this morning with two firefighter crews from Clairview also asked to help.

It is understood nurses, who had been driving by, had pulled over to help the 55-year-old driver.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the blaze was extinguished by 11.40am.

EARLIER 11.50AM: Emergency crews have responded to reports of a car on fire along the Bruce Highway, south of Mackay.

The car was on the side of the highway at St Lawrence about 5km south of the Spring Valley Rd turn off.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the blaze was extinguished at 11.40am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the driver had managed to remove himself from the vehicle.

It is understood he is a 55-year-old man and nurses have pulled over to help police on scene.

The QFES spokeswoman said both an urban and rural firefighter crew from Clairview had been tasked to the address.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a crew was also on its way.

More to come.

