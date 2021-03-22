Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
News

UPDATE: Man flown to hospital after workplace incident

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
22nd Mar 2021 11:45 AM | Updated: 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2PM: A man is being flown to a hospital in Brisbane by the Royal Flying Doctor Service following a workplace machinery incident in Alpha on Monday morning.

Initial reports suggest the man was entrapped under a loader machine.

INITIAL: A man was injured in a workplace machinery incident in Alpha on Monday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the incident at 9.12am.

The man was assessed on scene and transported to Alpha Hospital in a stable condition.

alpha workplace incident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dinner event builds bonds in community, across faiths

        Premium Content Dinner event builds bonds in community, across faiths

        News The event aimed to build on existing community relationships between community and religious leaders.

        Young man goes from selling meth to buying a house

        Premium Content Young man goes from selling meth to buying a house

        Crime A young man who supplied a woman methamphetamines five times in a month had 10.6g...

        Driver lawsuit after being hit by rocks from tractor mowing

        Premium Content Driver lawsuit after being hit by rocks from tractor mowing

        News The rocks allegedly hit him the head, causing a traumatic brain injury.

        Man bitten on foot by snake in North Rocky

        Premium Content Man bitten on foot by snake in North Rocky

        News He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital.