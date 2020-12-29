Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services workers at the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Stanage Bay Rd. Picture: Contributed
Breaking

UPDATE: Crash victim flown to hospital in serious condition

Aden Stokes
Kerri-Anne Mesner
and , aden.stokes@news.com.au
29th Dec 2020 9:28 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
UPDATE, 10.55AM: A man in his 20s has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition with significant leg injuries.

UPDATE, 10AM: Emergency services have freed a man in his 20s who became trapped when his vehicle rolled off Stanage Bay Rd at Halfway Creek.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, the male patient had suffered significant leg injuries and was being loaded into RACQ Capricorn Rescue for transport to hospital.

It is understood the road had reopened to traffic.

 

 

UPDATE, 9.30AM: The region's rescue helicopter service are at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover north of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said QAS were called to the scene on Stanage Bay Rd at Halfway Creek at 6.59am.

She said the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was on scene as of 9.20am and were assessing a male patient in their 20s who has sustained lower limb injuries.

 

Emergency crews at the scene of the Stanage crash. Picture: Shayla Bulloch
Emergency crews at the scene of the Stanage crash. Picture: Shayla Bulloch

 

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Stanage Bay Rd at Halfway Creek.

The incident was first reported about 7am on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggested the car was upside down in the creek, however the water was not up to the car.

It was also believed at least one person's legs were trapped inside the vehicle and they were "conscious and breathing".

It is understood a helicopter rescue service was called to assist.

More to come.

