A truck rollover on Quay St, Rockhampton
A truck rollover on Quay St, Rockhampton
UPDATE: Man freed from loader rollover near Rocky CBD

kaitlyn smith
9th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
UPDATE, 4.20PM: A man trapped inside a rolled loader outside of Rockhampton CBD this afternoon has since been freed.

Emergency services worked for close 40 minutes attempting to free the man.

He was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition, suffering some neck pain.

INITIAL, 2.55PM: Emergency services are rushing to the scene of loader rollover on the outskirts of Rockhampton CBD.

A male driver, believed to be in his mid 50s, is trapped inside the machinery on Quay Street near Depot Hill.

It is understood the excavator rolled into a pit on its side.

The incident was reported around 2.50pm this afternoon.

It is believed the man is trapped by his seatbelt and is suffering discomfort in his abdomen and neck.

QPS are en route.

More to come.

