UPDATE: Man freed from wreckage after colliding with pole

UPDATE, 12.35pm: A man trapped inside a ute after he collided with a pole has since been freed from the wreckage.

The man, whose age is unknown, is believed to be both conscious and mostly unharmed.

Heavy traffic delays remain in place across the area.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

UPDATE, 12.20pm: Ergon Energy workers have arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash.

It is understood they will secure the area before extricating the man from the white utility vehicle.

The man is understood to be conscious, having suffered what appears to be minor injuries.

It is unclear at this time what caused the accident.

INITIAL, 12pm: Emergency services are attending a single-vehicle crash near Rockhampton CBD.

The vehicle collided with a pole around 11.45am at the corner of Fitzroy St and Denison St.

It is understood multiple powerlines have since been damaged as a result.

The male driver is believed to be conscious and still inside the vehicle at this time.

Traffic is reportedly completely blocked on the northbound lanes of Fitzroy St.

The traffic lights at George St and Fitzroy St, George St and Archer St, and Fitzroy St and Kent St have also stopped operating.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

QAS, QPS and QFES are all on scene.