Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crash at the corner of Kent and Derby Streets
Crash at the corner of Kent and Derby Streets Allan Reinikka ROK140918acrash1
Breaking

UPDATE: Man hospitalised after truck rolls in Rocky CBD

Leighton Smith
by
14th Sep 2018 12:20 PM

UPDATE 1:30pm: FURTHER details have emerged regarding the truck roll over this morning in Rockhampton's CBD.

The crash was between a truck and a van with three occupants involved.

The truck driver suffered abdominal and arm injuries due to the impact.

 

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The truck, which was blocking a single lane of the intersection of Derby and Kent St, was towed.

The intersection cleared by authorities at 12.30pm.

 

CRASH: A man in his 50's was assisted by people after his vehicle rolled at the corner of Kent and Derby St.
CRASH: A man in his 50's was assisted by people after his vehicle rolled at the corner of Kent and Derby St. Maddelin Mccosker

EARLIER: CIVILIANS have gone to the aid of a man injured when his truck rolled at the intersection of Derby and Kent St in the Rockhampton CBD.

It is unknown how the painter's truck ended up on its side at approximately 11:40am.

A witness reported seeing the windscreen kicked out from the vehicle with a gathered crowd of people directing traffic and assisting a man in his 50s to sit on a nearby fence.

Queensland Ambulance said they were on scene, treating a man for suspected arm injuries.

 

CRASH: A man in his 50's was assisted by people after his vehicle rolled at the corner of Kent and Derby St.
CRASH: A man in his 50's was assisted by people after his vehicle rolled at the corner of Kent and Derby St. Maddelin Mccosker

They anticipated transporting him to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

The intersection is partially blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to follow.

 

CRASH: A man in his 50's was assisted by people after his vehicle rolled at the corner of Kent and Derby St.
CRASH: A man in his 50's was assisted by people after his vehicle rolled at the corner of Kent and Derby St. Maddelin Mccosker

 

CRASH: A man in his 50's was assisted by people after his vehicle rolled at the corner of Kent and Derby St.
CRASH: A man in his 50's was assisted by people after his vehicle rolled at the corner of Kent and Derby St. Maddelin Mccosker
roll over tmbcrashes traffic crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Thieves rob home and steal car as owner slept

    BREAKING: Thieves rob home and steal car as owner slept

    News POLICE investigating two break and enters in Rockhampton overnight

    WATCH: Fire at Koongal damages two units overnight

    premium_icon WATCH: Fire at Koongal damages two units overnight

    News INVESTIGATIONS underway on cause of blaze in North Rocky

    Eighth round of Young and Top Gun rodeos this weekend

    premium_icon Eighth round of Young and Top Gun rodeos this weekend

    News NUMBER of young cowboys and girls expected to shine this weekend

    TCC girls into grand final of National Schools Cup

    premium_icon TCC girls into grand final of National Schools Cup

    Sport Team to take on Helensvale State High in this afternoon's decider

    • 14th Sep 2018 12:51 PM

    Local Partners