Two vehicles have collided at Rockhampton’s north.
UPDATE: Man hospitalised following North Rocky crash

kaitlyn smith
28th Oct 2020 9:06 AM
UPDATE, 9am: A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at Norman Gardens this morning.

The incident occurred just after 8am, resulting in traffic congestion throughout the area.

It is understood the occupants of the second vehicle, a woman and her two young children, escaped unharmed.

The 55-year-old male was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic is once again starting to move through the area.

INITIAL, 8.20am: Emergency services are currently attending a two-vehicle collision at Rockhampton’s north.

It is understood the vehicles collided on Norman Rd, Norman Gardens around 8.10am.

A 55-year-old man was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle after its airbags deployed.

The female occupant from the second vehicle managed to self-extricate.

It is understood only minor injuries have been sustained.

Traffic is reportedly starting to build as result of the peak-hour crash.

QFES and QAS are currently on scene.

More to come.

