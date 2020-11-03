UPDATE: Man hospitalised following Rocky pub attack

UPDATE, 6.40pm: The victim of an alleged group attack has been taken to hospital.

It is understood he suffered a head injury during carpark assault at Berserker Tavern.

The 25-year-old is reportedly listed in a stable condition at Rockhampton hospital.

Police are still attempting to locate the offenders after they fled the scene.

They are yet to also locate a vehicle allegedly stolen from the same tavern.

INITIAL, 5.30pm: A 25-year-old man has been assaulted at North Rockhampton watering hole this evening.

Police were called to Berserker Tavern around 5.20pm after reports a group set upon the man.

It is understood the man was attacked in the car park on the premises.

The individuals suspected of the assault have since fled the scene.

It is understood a vehicle, believed to be a Mazda 3 hatchback, was also stolen.

However, it is unconfirmed whether the incidents are related.

Injuries to the victim are unknown at this time.

More to come.