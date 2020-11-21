Menu
A man has been injured in a vicious dog attack at the Capricorn Coast.
UPDATE: Man hospitalised following stray dog attack

kaitlyn smith
21st Nov 2020 4:39 PM
UPDATE, 4.30pm: A man has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a vicious dog at Emu Park on Saturday afternoon.

He reportedly suffered some lacerations to his arms while attempting to break up a dog fight.

Paramedics transported the man to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition. 

The attacking dog, believed to be a stray, is yet to be located.

INITIAL, 3.20pm: A man has sustained deep lacerations during a vicious dog attack at the Capricorn Coast.

It is understood he attempted to break up a dog fight at Short St, Emu Park just before 3pm.

It is then the man was reportedly set upon by the animal, believed to be a stray.

He reportedly sustained significant injuries to both his hands and arms during the incident.

It is unknown whether the dog was attacking the man’s pet.

Paramedics are currently en route.

More to come.

