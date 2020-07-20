Menu
Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle rollover in Alton Downs
UPDATE: Man hospitalised following vehicle rollover

kaitlyn smith
20th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
UPDATE, 5.50pm: A man has been hospitalised after the vehicle he was driving overturned on a major road just outside of Rockhampton.

It is believed the male lost control of his vehicle around 4.50pm on South Yaamba Rd at Alton Downs.

He has reportedly sustained only minor injuries, including a deep gash to his forehead.

Paramedics treated the man on scene before later taking him to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

QFES and QPS are currently working to clear the road.

INITIAL, 5pm: Emergency services are this afternoon responding to reports of a single-vehicle rollover at Alton Downs.

It is understood the incident occurred on South Yaamba Rd near Anderson’s Rd around 4.50pm.

The male driver is believed to have been momentarily trapped inside the vehicle after it overturned in the middle of the road, subsequently blocking traffic.

Early reports suggest the driver has sustained some injuries, including bleeding from the head.

QPS, QAS and QFES are currently en route.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for some time.

Motorists are urged to avoid travelling through the area if possible.

More to come.

