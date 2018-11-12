UPDATE: Man hunt continues for CQ sexual assault attackers

POLICE are still searching for two men who sexually assaulted a woman in Rockhampton last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy labelled the attack as one of the worst in the region after the men approached the woman in the early hours of November 6 on East Lane and sexually assaulted her.

One man threatened the 25-year-old woman with a pigging knife while the other held her down. The first man sexually assaulted her before both fled.

Police at East Lane. Allan Reinikka ROK061118apolice1

Police are appealing the public or any information from the night.

One of the men was last seen wearing grey jeans and a black hooded jumper with a skull on the front. There is no description of the other man.

Police at East Lane. Allan Reinikka ROK061118apolice2

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.