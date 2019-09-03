Menu
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service. Kevin Farmer
UPDATE: Man in custody after Depot Hill stabbing

Aden Stokes
3rd Sep 2019 7:32 AM
9.20am: A man is in police custody after another man sustained a stab wound at a residence in Depot Hill, Rockhampton last night.

Police were called to an address on East Street just after midnight following reports of a disturbance and located a 38-year-old man with a single chest wound.

The man was immediately transported to Rockhampton Hospital. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

A 25-year-old Depot Hill man was arrested a short time later and is currently assisting with inquiries.

The men are known to each other.

7.30am: POLICE are investigating after a man was stabbed in the chest in Depot Hill late last night.

At 12.03am, emergency services were called to the scene of a serious stabbing on East St.

A man in his 30s had received a stab wound to his chest.

Police believe he was involved with another man at a house prior to the stabbing.

The man was transported in a serious but stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

