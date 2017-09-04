UPDATE: Man in his 20s will be airlifted after CQ rollover

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to a crash in Middlemount.

UPDATE 7.50AM: A MAN in is 20s will be airlifted to hospital after his vehicle came off the road and rolled in Moranbah this morning.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene, along with Queensland Ambulance Service and the Queensland Police Service.

The man was entrapped in his vehicle after the rollover on Redhill Rd near the Glenden turnoff about 5.25am.

The QFES report the man had been freed by the time one crew arrived on scene, and the rescue chopper arrived at 7.25am.

The QFES and QPS will remain on scene to assist with traffic control while the patient is being treated and loaded into the rescue helicopter.

Emergency services are also assisting a man in his 30s involved in a separate crash on the Dysart Middlemount and Fitzroy Developmental roads about 6.10am.

The QAS reported the man was trapped in his vehicle, and appears to have suffered rib injuries.

A QFES spokesman confirmed one crew worked to remove the patient, and they were out of the vehicle by 7.35am and loaded onto a stretcher to be transported to hospital at 7.41am.

Emergency services remain on scene.

The QFES spokesman said there were fires to extinguish, no leaks or spills to absorb at either crash.

More information to come.

INITIAL REPORT: ONE man is encapsulated, another man entrapped in two separate crashes on Central Queensland roads.

The Queensland Ambulance Service are helping a man in his 30s involved in a single-vehicle crash on Dysart Middlemount Rd at 6.14am.

QAS report on initial assessment, the patient appears to have rib injuries.

Further assessment will take place once the patient has been extricated with the assistance of QFES.

Paramedics are currently on scene of a single-vehicle rollover down an embankment on Red Hill Rd, Moranbah at 5.23am.

The man in his 20s is currently entrapped and awaiting extrication by QFES.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to this incident.

More to come.