Queensland Ambulance Service.
UPDATE: Man in hospital after being struck by a boat

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 11:15 AM
UPDATE, 11.15AM: A man is in hospital after a boating incident off Port Alma Road this morning.

At 9.50am, paramedics were called to reports of a man being struck by a boat off Port Alma Rd, Bajool.

Initial reports indicated the 33-year-old had suffered an injury to the groin, with “serious bleeding”.

He was assessed on scene for serious injuries to his lower abdomen and transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

10AM: Paramedics are racing to the boat ramp off Port Alma Rd, after reports of a man being struck by a boat.

The 33-year-old has reportedly suffered an injury to his groin, with “serious bleeding”.

More to come.

boat accident port alma queensland ambulance service
