Subscribe Today's Paper
UPDATE: Man in hospital after motorbike and car smash

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
5th Jan 2020 9:40 AM
Subscriber only

UPDATE, 9.40AM: ONE man is in hospital after a car collided with a motorbike at a busy Allenstown intersection.

At 9.10am, paramedics were called to the intersection of West St and Fitzroy St after receiving reports of the crash.

Initial reports indicate the motorcyclist was a 43-year-old man with lacerations to his arm and neck.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said he only suffered minor injuries.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL: PARAMEDICS are racing to the scene of a motorbike and car crash in Allenstown.

At 9.10am, paramedics were called to the intersection of West St and Fitzroy St after receiving reports of the incident.

Initial reports indicate the motorcyclist was a 43-year-old man with lacerations to his arm and neck. He is believed to be standing.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

