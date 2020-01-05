UPDATE: Man in hospital after motorbike and car smash

UPDATE, 9.40AM: ONE man is in hospital after a car collided with a motorbike at a busy Allenstown intersection.

At 9.10am, paramedics were called to the intersection of West St and Fitzroy St after receiving reports of the crash.

Initial reports indicate the motorcyclist was a 43-year-old man with lacerations to his arm and neck.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said he only suffered minor injuries.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

