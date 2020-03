Queensland Ambulance paramedics attending to a worker who reportedly cut the tops off three fingers at a McLaughlin St site in Kawana.

UPDATE, 9.30AM: A man in his 20s has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a hand injury.

INITIAL: Ambulance paramedics are attending to a worker who reportedly cut the tops off three fingers at a North Rockhampton business.

The initial report indicated he was using a saw when the accident happened at 8.43am at a McLaughlin St site in Kawana.

The victim is believed to be a man in his 20s.

