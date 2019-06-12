Menu
Queensland Police Service.
UPDATE: Man in hospital following assault in Norman Gardens

Aden Stokes
by
12th Jun 2019 4:20 PM
7.50PM: A MAN was transported to Rockhampton Hospital following an alleged assault in Norman Gardens.

Police were called to a private address on Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens just after 4pm, to reports of a man being assaulted.

Initial reports indicate two men allegedly entered the house and assaulted the man, including kicking him in the head. A Queensland Police Service spokesperson could not confirm the details leading up to the assault or whether the incident was a break and enter.

The man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition by Queensland Ambulance Service.

Police are investigating the incident.

4.05PM: TWO men have broken into a house on Richardson Rd, Rockhampton, allegedly assaulting a person inside the home.

About 4pm, it was reported two men allegedly entered a premise on Richardson Rd, reportedly assaulting a person inside by kicking them in the head.

Police are on scene and Queensland Ambulance Service are on their way.

More to come.

assault break and enter police rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

