UPDATE: Man in hospital following assault in Norman Gardens

7.50PM: A MAN was transported to Rockhampton Hospital following an alleged assault in Norman Gardens.

Police were called to a private address on Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens just after 4pm, to reports of a man being assaulted.

Initial reports indicate two men allegedly entered the house and assaulted the man, including kicking him in the head. A Queensland Police Service spokesperson could not confirm the details leading up to the assault or whether the incident was a break and enter.

The man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition by Queensland Ambulance Service.

Police are investigating the incident.

4.05PM: TWO men have broken into a house on Richardson Rd, Rockhampton, allegedly assaulting a person inside the home.

About 4pm, it was reported two men allegedly entered a premise on Richardson Rd, reportedly assaulting a person inside by kicking them in the head.

Police are on scene and Queensland Ambulance Service are on their way.

More to come.