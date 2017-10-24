UPDATE: Man in serious condition after CQ truck rollover

A 26 year old male suffering suspected head and spinal injuries has been flown to Rockhampton.

A 26 year old male suffering suspected head and spinal injuries has been flown to Rockhampton. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

UPDATE MIDDAY: A MAN was flown to Rockhampton Hospital suffering suspected head and spinal injuries after a semi-trailer rolled near Dululu this morning.

The single-vehicle crash occured on the Burnett Highway, about 2km south of Dululu about 7.15am.

"A 26-year-old-male suffering suspected head and spinal injuries was treated on scene by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's on-board doctor and critical care paramedic before being airlifted to Rockhampton in a serious condition," a spokesman for the rescue service said.

The highway is still closed at the Dee River site.

INITIAL REPORT: A MAN is in a stable condition after being involved in a single semi-trailer roll-over earlier today.

Emergency service crews attended the incident which occurred at 7.15am on the Burnett Highway, just south of Dululu.

The truck fell on its side, subsequently blocking the highway.

The victim has been flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital with cuts and is in a conscious state.