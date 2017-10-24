29°
News

UPDATE: Man in serious condition after CQ truck rollover

A 26 year old male suffering suspected head and spinal injuries has been flown to Rockhampton.
A 26 year old male suffering suspected head and spinal injuries has been flown to Rockhampton. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
by Sean Fox

UPDATE MIDDAY: A MAN was flown to Rockhampton Hospital suffering suspected head and spinal injuries after a semi-trailer rolled near Dululu this morning.

The single-vehicle crash occured on the Burnett Highway, about 2km south of Dululu about 7.15am.

"A 26-year-old-male suffering suspected head and spinal injuries was treated on scene by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's on-board doctor and critical care paramedic before being airlifted to Rockhampton in a serious condition," a spokesman for the rescue service said.

The highway is still closed at the Dee River site.

INITIAL REPORT: A MAN is in a stable condition after being involved in a single semi-trailer roll-over earlier today.

Emergency service crews attended the incident which occurred at 7.15am on the Burnett Highway, just south of Dululu.

The truck fell on its side, subsequently blocking the highway.

The victim has been flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital with cuts and is in a conscious state.

Topics:  burnett highway racq capricorn helicopter rescue service truck rollover

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Capras legend: 'I'm not One Nation's man'

Capras legend: 'I'm not One Nation's man'

Club stalwart dismisses suggestions he's about to step into politics.

Footballer to girlfriend: "I'm going to bury you alive"

Jacquelyn Donovan received a number of death threats from former Capras player Russell Webber during an hour long terrifying ordeal that began after Webber picked her up from a Western St address until the moment she jumped out of the moving car on Woodbury Rd.

Former Capra jailed after threatening and assaulting girlfriend

Rocky woman to make sporting history in Townsville

Belinda Sleeman has been appointed as a touch judge for Saturday's World Cup game in Townsville between Fiji and the USA.

Belinda Sleeman first woman to officiate at Rugby League World Cup

Rocky teacher in running for excellence award

JOANNA'S LEADERSHIP: St Peters William Cappellone, Lilly Cornwell, Joanna Cornwell, Geordie Wakeman and Lila Standfield.

Joanna's pledge to provide excellence in education.

Local Partners