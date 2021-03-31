Menu
The rescue helicopter en route to the incident.
News

UPDATE: Man in serious condition after crash and rollover

Timothy Cox
31st Mar 2021 4:30 PM
UPDATE 4.30pm: The man in his 30s, initially entrapped, is in a serious condition with head, neck, and arm injuries.

Paramedics are on scene assessing five people, and RACQ Capricorn Rescue is en route.

4.00pm: A man is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash that left a car upside down on the road.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Rockhampton Road and Yeppoon Road at 3.43pm.

Initial reports suggested there were three patients; the man had a leg and wrist injury.

Paramedics and fire crews are on scene.

More to come.

