Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
News

UPDATE: Man injured in CQ machinery roll-over

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
3rd Apr 2018 9:53 AM

UPDATE 9.50AM: A man in his 30s has been transported by Queensland Ambulance to the Rockhampton Hospital, via road after a roll-over at Kabra, near the Capricorn Hwy.

A QAS Spokesperson confirmed a piece of machinery tipped over on a property opposite the Kabra pub, causing injuries to one person.

Suffering abrasions and injuries to his head and back, the man in his 30s is now in a stable condition.

INITAL 8.30AM: Queensland Ambulance Service are en route to a reported roll-over in Kabra.

The initial report came in around 8.30am this morning.

It is believed the crash, possibly involving a bobcat, occurred on a property across from the Kabra Hotel.

It is unknown how many vehicles are involved and if there are any injuries.

More to come.

capricorn highway crash queensland ambulace service rockhampton ambulance rollover tmb
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
