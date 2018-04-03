UPDATE: Man injured in CQ machinery roll-over

UPDATE 9.50AM: A man in his 30s has been transported by Queensland Ambulance to the Rockhampton Hospital, via road after a roll-over at Kabra, near the Capricorn Hwy.

A QAS Spokesperson confirmed a piece of machinery tipped over on a property opposite the Kabra pub, causing injuries to one person.

Suffering abrasions and injuries to his head and back, the man in his 30s is now in a stable condition.

INITAL 8.30AM: Queensland Ambulance Service are en route to a reported roll-over in Kabra.

The initial report came in around 8.30am this morning.

It is believed the crash, possibly involving a bobcat, occurred on a property across from the Kabra Hotel.

It is unknown how many vehicles are involved and if there are any injuries.

More to come.