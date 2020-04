QLD Police have today confirmed that the Kumbia farm accident has ended with a fatality. (Photo: Kate McCormack)

QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed that yesterday's Kumbia farm accident has resulted in a fatality.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 3.30pm yesterday where a man was pronounced dead after being involved in a farm accident.

It is believed the man was driving an ATV, which rolled.

The incident occurred on a private property on Maize Company Road just outside of Kumbia.

Police are now preparing a report for the coroner.