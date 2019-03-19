UPDATE: Man knocked out in front of Rocky bank

ALLEGED ASSAULT: A MAN was knocked out in front of a bank in Rockhampton's CBD this morning.

A MAN was knocked out in front of a bank in Rockhampton's CBD this morning.

Witnesses said the alleged assault happened at 10.05am, leaving the victim, a male in his 30s, lying on the ground outside the Commonwealth Bank at the corner of Bolsover and Denham streets.

The witness said the offender has fled the scene on foot.

Emergency services responded to the scene.

According to a Police Media spokesperson, the victim of the alleged assault did not wish to lodge an official complaint. Police are not investigating any further.

