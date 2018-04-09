Menu
HOSPITALISED: A motorbike rider was left seriously injured after a crash on the intersection on Derby and Campbell St.
Breaking

Update: Man now stable after serious bike crash in Rocky CBD

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
9th Apr 2018 11:46 AM

UPDATE 10AM MONDAY:

A MOTORBIKE rider who was left in a serious condition on Friday afternoon is now in a stable condition.

The rider was involved in a crash on Derby and Campbell St.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said this morning police are still investigating.

UPDATE 4PM FRIDAY: A MOTORBIKE rider is in a serious condition after being involved in a crash on Derby and Campbell St this afternoon.

The busy intersection was swarming with emergency services after a 4WD was believed to have collided with a motorbike.

The motorbike rider, in his 30s, is in a serious condition and is believed to have suffered a suspected broken leg and pelvis.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the call out to the crash came in at 3.38pm, to which police and fire services also attended.

He is currently being transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Police are investigating.

