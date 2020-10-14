UPDATE: Man seriously injured after tree impales torso

A young man is in a stable condition following a motorbike crash at Oombabeer. Photo: file photo

A young man is in a stable condition following a motorbike crash at Oombabeer. Photo: file photo

UPDATE, 6pm: A male in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital after he was seriously injured in a motorbike accident.

The young man reportedly lost control of the bike at a private property 250km southwest of Rockhampton.

It is understood he was impaled by a tree branch after falling from his motor bike.

The tree branch entered the man’s lower torso above the leg causing an arterial bleed.

He is also being treated for a suspected head injury.

He is currently listed in a serious condition at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

INITIAL, 4pm: A young man is in a serious condition following a motorbike accident at an Ombabeer property earlier today.

The incident occurred at a private residence 250km southwest of Rockhampton around midday.

The patient in his 20s sustained a serious leg injury, believed to be an arterial bleed, in the crash.

Paramedics are also treating the young man for a suspected head injury.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue and an in-flight critical care paramedic were tasked to the scene just before 1pm.

He is expected to be airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital shortly.

More to come.