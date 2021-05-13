Menu
UPDATE: Man seriously injured, another trapped after crash

Lachlan Berlin
13th May 2021 10:12 AM
UPDATE, 10.04am:

A rescue helicopter has touched down at the scene of a three vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Marlborough.

One of the victims is a man in his 30s with head, pelvic and chest injuries, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman.

Another person believed to be in his late teens is currently trapped in a vehicle.

Nobody has been taken to hospital by ambulance yet.

Two fire and emergency crews are currently on scene.

It's understood one of the vehicles involved is a caravan.

 

UPDATE, 9.27am:

Emergency services are on their way to a three vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Marlborough.

It is understood crews are on their way from Rockhampton and Mackay and a rescue helicopter will touch down soon.

One victim is currently unable to leave their vehicle due to the damage, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the vehicles are believed to be off the road, however couldn't confirm whether the highway was closed.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two of their crews are on their way.

 

EARLIER:

Two people are feared to have suffered serious injuries and a third victim remains in a stable condition after a crash on the Bruce Highway on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman says crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash near the Glenprairie Bypass Road intersection at Marlborough at 8.32am on April 13.

Queensland Police are on scene.

More to come...

