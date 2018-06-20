UPDATE: Man still in critical condition after CBD crash

CRASH DRAMA: Emergency services strive to free a driver after a collision at a busy south Rockhampton intersection.

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 11.40: Police are continuing investigations into the crash which took place on the intersection of Bolsover and Stanley St yesterday morning which left a man fighting for his life.

The male driver of one of the vehicles was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital with life-threatening head and chest injuries.

A spokesperson from the Rockhampton Hospital has confirmed the man is still in a critical condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing to any motorists who have dash cam footage of the incident to contact police.

UPDATE 3pm:

Police are investigating a serious traffic crash that occurred in Rockhampton City this morning.

At about 10.30am, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Bolsover and Stanley Street.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

UPDATE 11.25: The man has been extracted from the vehicle by Emergency services.

He will be transported to Rockhampton Hospital but his injuries are unknown at this stage.

INITIAL 11.15am: EMERGENCY services are working quickly to free a male driver from a car who is "heavily entrapped” at a busy south Rockhampton intersection.

The patient became trapped after a three vehicle traffic crash on the intersection of Stanley and Bolsover St.

All emergency services are on scene and the intersection is currently blocked.

The first driver involved in the accident was believed to be a female in her 50s, who didn't suffer any injuries.

The second driver was a 22-year-old female who suffered minor injuries and the third patient is still trapped in the crushed hatchback.

More to come.